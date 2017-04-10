Subsonic Playlist: 04.08.2017

SUBSONIC: 4/8/17
with DJ Aaron Axelsen
10PM
BOB MOSES- tearing me up (rac remix)
JEWELZ & SPARKS- grande opera
NICOLA FASANO & MIAMI ROCKETS- legalize it (energy system remix)
VERITE- somebody else (1975 cover)
PARTY FAVOR- wawa
TWENTY ONE PILOTS- heathens (disto remix)
UMMET OZCAN- showdown
SOFI TUKKER- johny (moon boots remix)
GORILLAZ- saturnz barz (banx ranx remix)
RAG N BONE MAN- human (rudimental remix)
MARSHMELLO- summer
DC BREAKS- infinity
PENDULUM- granite
DILLON FRANCIS- say less (w/G-Eazy)
TEMPER TRAP- sweet disposition (vintage culture remix)
11PM
MONDO COZMO- shine (youngr remix)
WRECHISKI- brief encounter
BAG RAIDERS- shooting stars
WILDLIFE- inferno
BROHUG- knuckles
BASSJACKERS- all aboard (dimitri vegas & like mike remix)
ARMIN VAN BUUREN- communication (david gravell remix)
THE KILLERS- somebody told me (josh harris remix)
CHVRCHES- leave a trace (goldroom remix)
JADED- in the morning (gotsome remix)
BURNS- low to the floor
AKIRA THE DON- stranger things theme
PETIT BISCUIT- sunset lover
SPOON- hot thoughts (david sitek remix)
12AM
SUBSONIC TENT LINE-UP FOR BFD 2017 HOUR SPECIAL!
OPIA- falling
HIGHSOCIETY- life hack
WINGTIP- rewind
PUSHER- fences
PUSHER- clear
POWERS- dance
POWERS- sunshine
DIMOND SAINTS- crater
DIMOND SAINTS- push it down
PHANTOMS- cocaine
PHANTOMS- just a feeling (feat Verite)
WHETHAN- savage
WHETHAN- can’t hide
GETTER- head splitter
GETTER- blood