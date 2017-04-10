Subsonic Playlist: 04.08.2017

SUBSONIC: 4/8/17

with DJ Aaron Axelsen

10PM

BOB MOSES- tearing me up (rac remix)

JEWELZ & SPARKS- grande opera

NICOLA FASANO & MIAMI ROCKETS- legalize it (energy system remix)

VERITE- somebody else (1975 cover)

PARTY FAVOR- wawa

TWENTY ONE PILOTS- heathens (disto remix)

UMMET OZCAN- showdown

SOFI TUKKER- johny (moon boots remix)

GORILLAZ- saturnz barz (banx ranx remix)

RAG N BONE MAN- human (rudimental remix)

MARSHMELLO- summer

DC BREAKS- infinity

PENDULUM- granite

DILLON FRANCIS- say less (w/G-Eazy)

TEMPER TRAP- sweet disposition (vintage culture remix)

11PM

MONDO COZMO- shine (youngr remix)

WRECHISKI- brief encounter

BAG RAIDERS- shooting stars

WILDLIFE- inferno

BROHUG- knuckles

BASSJACKERS- all aboard (dimitri vegas & like mike remix)

ARMIN VAN BUUREN- communication (david gravell remix)

THE KILLERS- somebody told me (josh harris remix)

CHVRCHES- leave a trace (goldroom remix)

JADED- in the morning (gotsome remix)

BURNS- low to the floor

AKIRA THE DON- stranger things theme

PETIT BISCUIT- sunset lover

SPOON- hot thoughts (david sitek remix)

12AM

SUBSONIC TENT LINE-UP FOR BFD 2017 HOUR SPECIAL!

OPIA- falling

HIGHSOCIETY- life hack

WINGTIP- rewind

PUSHER- fences

PUSHER- clear

POWERS- dance

POWERS- sunshine

DIMOND SAINTS- crater

DIMOND SAINTS- push it down

PHANTOMS- cocaine

PHANTOMS- just a feeling (feat Verite)

WHETHAN- savage

WHETHAN- can’t hide

GETTER- head splitter

GETTER- blood