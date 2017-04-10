Tech Companies Struggling To Get Workers To Move To SF

According to a report from CNBC, many tech companies are having trouble convincing workers to move to San Francisco because it’s so expensive.

Despite high salaries for tech jobs in Silicon Valley, it’s getting tougher to convince workers that the cost of living is worth the price tag.

The median home prices in San Francisco & San Jose are $1 million+ while a one bedroom in the city will run you ~$3,270 a month, which is actually down from 2016.

The article in Yahoo! Finance goes on to mention that many tech companies have, or would consider leaving the Bay Area for somewhere like Los Angeles, but most companies simply can’t find the talent that they’re looking for outside of the Bay Area.

