Watch Your Favorite Disney & Pixar Films Accompanied By A Symphony In SF

The San Francisco Symphony continues to offer up some very cool experiences. Between providing the live score to films like “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” & “Casablanca” & now this musical journey through your favorite animated classics, you’ve got reason to hit up San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall over the next few months.

"Classical music is an unbroken, living tradition that goes back over 1,000 years, and every one of those years has had something unique and powerful to say to us about what it's like to be alive." —@mtilsonthomas #ArtsAdvocacyDay A post shared by San Francisco Symphony (@sfsymphony) on Mar 21, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

This particular event – “Disney & Pixar: A Musical Journey into Animation, ” is happening on Thursday night May 18th & will feature “Lion King” & “Beauty & The Beast” producer, Don Hahn. You’ll hear Hahn speak on the behind-the-scenes stories behind the songs that are apart of your favorite animated films. Clips of everything from “Bambi” to “Finding Nemo” & other Disney & Pixar classics will be shown with accompaniment from the San Francisco Orchestra.

Tickets starting at $49 can be purchased here.

If you’re a huge fan of animated films & the classic songs found in them, this is the event for you.