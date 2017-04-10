Watch Your Favorite Disney & Pixar Films Accompanied By A Symphony In SF

April 10, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Disney, Pixar, San Francisco

The San Francisco Symphony continues to offer up some very cool experiences. Between providing the live score to films like “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” &  “Casablanca” & now this musical journey through your favorite animated classics, you’ve got reason to hit up San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall over the next few months.

This particular event – “Disney & Pixar: A Musical Journey into Animation, ” is happening on Thursday night May 18th & will feature “Lion King” & “Beauty & The Beast” producer, Don Hahn. You’ll hear Hahn speak on the behind-the-scenes stories behind the songs that are apart of your favorite animated films. Clips of everything from “Bambi” to “Finding Nemo” & other Disney & Pixar classics will be shown with accompaniment from the San Francisco Orchestra.

Tickets starting at $49 can be purchased here.

If you’re a huge fan of animated films & the classic songs found in them, this is the event for you.

