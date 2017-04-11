California’s Wildflower Super Bloom Can Be Seen From Space

April 11, 2017 11:51 AM
The unusually wet winter we’ve had in California has ended the drought, filled reservoirs, and has also caused a rare super bloom in the Central Valley and SoCal deserts.

So many people have been flocking to see these booms of wildflowers that some trails have had to be closed due to excessive foot traffic.

The super bloom has become so vibrant that can even be seen from space!

Over the past several weeks, many of the vibrant yellow & green colors have given way to reddish browns, but you can still see the super bloom in full effect in several parts of the state.

This year bloom is a Super Bloom! Absolutely stunning landscape in California.

For more satellite images head to EcoWatch.

Excuse us, our allergies are acting up.

