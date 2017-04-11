‘Flavor Of Death: A Guy Fieri Musical’ Hits San Francisco This Month

So, this is real & it’s happening over the next two weekends. “Flavor Of Death: A Guy Fieri Musical” is in San Francisco from 4/15-4/15 & 4/20-4/22!

“Flavor Of Death” is a musical comedy that blends murder, intrigue & food metaphors. The show pits the people of San Francisco against an evil force that’s working to thwart the truth.

It’s all happening at San Francisco’s Shelton Theater (533 Sutter St.) & tickets can be purchased for $20 at SheltonTheater.com.

It’s an hour long play & you are more than welcome to bring drinks from the bar into theater.

Guy himself doesn’t appear to be involved at all, but he’d probably chuckle throughout as food falls out of his mouth.

PERFORMANCES

Thursday, April 13 at 8pm

Friday April 14 at 8pm

Saturday, April 15 at 3pm

Thursday, April 20 at 8pm

Friday April 21 at 8pm

Saturday, April 22 at 3pm

For more, visit Funnybutmean.com.