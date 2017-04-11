Have The Ultimate Adult Summer Camp Experience In California This August

April 11, 2017 9:43 PM
Filed Under: Camp No Counselors, San Francisco, Summer Camp

Camp No Counselors is here to bring back the summer camp wonders of your childhood – in adult form.

Your chance to take part is happening August 24-27 on a 75-acre camp in Sanger, CA (outside of Fresno). The camp features kayaking, archery, a ropes course, waterslides, a trampoline center, plus delicious meals three times a day…and booze.

With all the excitement over our new locations we don't want you to forget about the amazing camps we're returning to in 2017. San Francisco Camp spotlight: Surrounded by sun soaked hills, our San Francisco region camp is breathtaking. Nestled in the sprawling mountains of Yosemite National Park (near Fresno), this 75 acre camp is the perfect weekend getaway. In addition to classic activities like archery, kickball, and kayaking, this camp offers waterslides, life-sized foosball, a giant blob, horseshoe pits, and a trampoline center — the fun never ends! Registration opens 2/6/17- link in bio to learn more! #campnocounselors #adultcamp #summercampforadults #campforgrownups #grownupcamp #escapetohappiness #summercampforgrownups #sanfrancisco #california #bayarea

A post shared by Camp No Counselors (@campnocounselors) on

To register it’ll cost you between $625-$699, or if you have a group of 4 or more you’ll get $25 off per additional attendee. Register at Eventbrite. Honestly, it looks completely worth the price.

#WeekendGoals 📸:@codyjaaames

A post shared by Camp No Counselors (@campnocounselors) on

