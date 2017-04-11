Have The Ultimate Adult Summer Camp Experience In California This August

Camp No Counselors is here to bring back the summer camp wonders of your childhood – in adult form.

Your chance to take part is happening August 24-27 on a 75-acre camp in Sanger, CA (outside of Fresno). The camp features kayaking, archery, a ropes course, waterslides, a trampoline center, plus delicious meals three times a day…and booze.

To register it’ll cost you between $625-$699, or if you have a group of 4 or more you’ll get $25 off per additional attendee. Register at Eventbrite. Honestly, it looks completely worth the price.