Heads Up: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees All Week

Turns out you don’t have to wait another few months for July 11 (7/11 Day) to get yourself a free Slurpee.

7-Eleven is offering buy one get one free Slurpees all week in honor of this past Monday’s National Sibling Day.

All you have to do is go into 7-Eleven with your sibling, or anyone you can convince them is your sibling, and you can buy one Slurpee & get another for free.

Apparently, the offer is good for a Slurpee in any size so you might want to take advantage of this before it ends on April 16th.

7-Eleven is also highlighting their new Trolli-branded pineapple lime Slurpee flavor during this promotion.

