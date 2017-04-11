Paramore Cover Radiohead’s ‘House of Cards’

By Abby Hassler
Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro shared the stage for the first time in seven years this weekend in Nashville.
Farro was performing at his EP release show for his Halfnoise side-project when Williams and York joined him on stage for a cover of Radiohead’s “House of Cards.”
Farro left the band in 2010, but recently re-joined the group for their forthcoming studio album.
Williams reflected on the moment via social media after the show, writing, “Played on a stage w/ my best @zacfarro. 1st time in like half a decade tonight… in a Chinese restaurant. lost my mind.”
Check out the posts below.
played on a stage w/ my best @zacfarro. 1st time in like half a decade tonight... in a Chinese restaurant. lost my mind. happy Velvet Face!—
hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) April 09, 2017
Zac and Hayley doing a cover of "House of Cards" (Radiohead) at the HalfNoise show in Nashville yesterday https://t.co/lsfxNaJDrW—
Paramore Belgium (@ParamoreBelgium) April 09, 2017
