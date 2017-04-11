Puff, Pass, & Pastry Cannabis Cooking Classes Held Weekly In Oakland

Starting the Sunday after 4/20 & continuing every week through July 23rd, 2017 is a new cooking class that focuses on teaching you how to create cannabis-infused baked good.

Sallie B of Slim’s Baked Goodies will be giving 2 & 1/2 hour classes on cannabis culinary techniques. You’ll learn all the skills and proper dosages needed for all your 4/20-friendly treats.

Each class will be held between 11:30AM-2PM on Sunday mornings so of course they’ll include brunch & mimosas – you’ll also be taught how to make your own cannabis-infused drinks.

Classes are 21+ & bring your own cannabis, due to local regulations for consumption-friendly events.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite for $69 and it appears the classes will be held at Oakland Cannabis Creative (2607 Mandela Parkway).

For more about the instructor Sallie B & the class itself visit the Facebook event page.