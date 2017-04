By Radio.com Staff

Royal Blood have announced their sophomore album How Did We Get So Dark?

The band had been teasing fans with studio footage, and today (April 11) they announced the new project via a video of the duo creating a mural featuring two women, presumably the album’s artwork.

How Did We Get So Dark? will be released on June 16. Check out the trailer below.