The Original Tamagotchi Has Been Re-Released

April 11, 2017 4:09 PM
90s kids have reason to be excited as of late with the revival of Nickelodeon shows like “Rocky’s Modern Life” & “Hey Arnold!” for TV movies, the creator of “Daria” saying she would love to bring the show back, and now this: the return of the original Tamagotchi.

Bandai Namco is re-releasing the Tamagotchi with the original pets & yes you can keep them on a keychain.

The new version of the original is a bit smaller & the screens are more rectangular, but they can be had currently in Japan for about $17. We have to imagine they’ll be rolled out internationally soon.

 

