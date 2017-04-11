The Original Tamagotchi Has Been Re-Released

90s kids have reason to be excited as of late with the revival of Nickelodeon shows like “Rocky’s Modern Life” & “Hey Arnold!” for TV movies, the creator of “Daria” saying she would love to bring the show back, and now this: the return of the original Tamagotchi.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Tamagotchi are coming back, 20 years after our last pixelated pets expired next to a pile of poop. So far, Bandai has only brought the familiar eggs back to Japan, but we can only assume it's a matter of time before the little critters make their way stateside again. #only90skids #tamagotchi A post shared by Daily Dot (@dailydot) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Bandai Namco is re-releasing the Tamagotchi with the original pets & yes you can keep them on a keychain.

The new version of the original is a bit smaller & the screens are more rectangular, but they can be had currently in Japan for about $17. We have to imagine they’ll be rolled out internationally soon.