The Story So Far Have Started Work On A New Album

One of our favorite Bay Area bands and LIVE105 BFD veterans The Story So Far have begun work on their fourth album.

Producer Sam Pura, who the band has worked with on their first three albums, has been chronicling the beginning of the recording process for the Walnut Creek band’s new record.

Me and @thestorysofarca are going to be best friends with this console and studio for the next 4 weeks!!! 🐼💜👍🏻 @gggarthhoser @thefarmstudioscnd @karldicaire A post shared by Sam Pura (@sampura) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Over the next month the band is hunkered down at The Farm Studios in British Columbia with producers Sam Pura & GGGarth Richardson (Rise Against, You Me At Six, Biffy Clyro) cranking out the follow-up to 2015’s Self-Titled album.

Vocals for the song "American Woman" by The Guess Who were apparently recorded on this RCA44. @gggarthhoser's dad Jack Richardson was the producer. No big deal. 🐼💜👍🏻 A post shared by Sam Pura (@sampura) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Once we get new music The Story So Far we’ll play it for you on LIVE105.