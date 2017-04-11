The Story So Far Have Started Work On A New Album

April 11, 2017 2:41 PM
The Story So Far

One of our favorite Bay Area bands and LIVE105 BFD veterans The Story So Far have begun work on their fourth album.

Producer Sam Pura, who the band has worked with on their first three albums, has been chronicling the beginning of the recording process for the Walnut Creek band’s new record.

Over the next month the band is hunkered down at The Farm Studios in British Columbia with producers Sam Pura & GGGarth Richardson (Rise Against, You Me At Six, Biffy Clyro) cranking out the follow-up to 2015’s Self-Titled album.

Once we get new music The Story So Far we’ll play it for you on LIVE105.

