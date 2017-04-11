Tool Announce So-Cal Headlining Date with Primus, Melvins, More

By Abby Hassler

Tool will headline the Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore, California just outside Los Angeles, on Saturday, June 24.

The band will be joined by Primus, Melvins and The Crystal Method will perform a DJ set. A press release also teases a special guest who will be announced later.

The band teased the date and location last Friday by posting a photo to social media showing their logo cut into the grass of the amphitheater’s lawn section. Just under the logo read “6-24.”

Tool has reported they are working on their highly anticipated fifth studio record, which will be their first release since their 2006 album 10,000 Days.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 am PT via Live Nation.