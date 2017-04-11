Walnut Creek Residents Don’t Want A Proposed In-N-Out Burger In Their City

A Bay Area city refusing to have their own In-N-Out Burger? It’s true. Walnut Creek residents are mostly opposed to adding a combination In-N-Out & drive-thru only Starbucks at the corner of 2nd Avenue & North Main Street.

It’s not so much the In-N-Out itself they oppose as it is the traffic congestion & noise it would cause.

The proposed location would be only the second in Central Contra Costa County. Currently, the closest In-N-Out to Walnut Creek is in Pleasant Hill. Otherwise, you’ve got to trek to San Ramon, Pinole, or Pittsburg for a double-double.

The residents of Walnut Creek will have several opportunities to voice their concerns at up to four public hearings.

A second In-N-Out was planned for nearby Pleasant Hill several years ago, but scrapped after public opposition.

For more on the proposed combination In-N-Out/Starbucks in Walnut Creek head to the East Bay Times.