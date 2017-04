According to a report from Ohio TV station WFMJ, an 8-year old boy took it upon himself to drive his little sister to McDonald’s last Sunday night for a cheeseburger.

The children’s parents were asleep so the boy looked up some driving tutorials on Youtube, commandeered his father’s van, and rolled up to the drive-thru at about 8PM Sunday evening.

The boy and his sister were allowed to eat at the McDonald’s until their grandparents came to pick them up.

