Charlie Murphy, actor, comedian & the older brother of Eddie Murphy has reportedly passed away at his home at the age of 57.

Murphy has been battling leukemia and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

You might know Charlie Murphy best from his ‘True Hollywood Stories’ skits from “Chappelle’s Show” about his run-ins with Rick James & Prince.

Charlie is survived by his three children. His wife Tisha Taylor Murphy died back in 2009 after a battle with cervical cancer.