Another Sunset Silent Disco Beach Party Coming To SF’s Ocean Beach

After a sunset Silent Disco Beach Dance Party sold out earlier this month, another has been added at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach for Saturday evening April 22nd.

hey SF, we’re ready for your magic. see you on the beach really soon! And we had a few spaces open up for sunset silent disco yoga tonight – come play! 🙌🏻💖🙌🏽💖🙌🏾💖 #outdooryoga #outdooryogasf #sunsetsilentdiscoyoga A post shared by Julianne Aiello (@julianne.yoga) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Outdoor Yoga SF has been doing beachfront yoga parties for a while & now the Silent Disco aspect has added even more interest.

This party is happening from 5PM-8PM at Ocean Beach on 4/22 and tickets can be purchased on the Facebook event page for between $26-$30.

Here’s the music you can expect to hear at this Silent Disco:

channel 1 – DJ JAKEY– deep house // tropical house // remixes

channel 2 – play the hits // pop // fun beats

channel 3 – DJ Zach Reisler – poolside // tropical house // jams

You’ll have the option to switch to 3 channels anytime.

And on channel 2, At 6pm Dance teacher Devi Hadsell will lead a 30 min hip hop class on the beach. All are welcome. Last time was so epic – we can’t wait for this one!

See you there?