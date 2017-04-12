Antioch’s Gates Of Hell: The Legend Of Empire Mine Road

We’ve been telling you about the legends of the some of the Bay Area’s spookiest spots. From Niles Canyon Road in Fremont to the haunted Toys ‘R Us in Sunnyvale & everything in between.

Now there’s another creepy Bay Area spot we want to tell you about: Antioch’s Empire Mine Road – home to an abandoned slaughterhouse, a gravity hill, & supposedly an old insane asylum.

If you drive south on Deer Valley Road, Empire Mine Road lies past the old gold club at Roddy Ranch, which closed in 2016.

Back in 2005, Antioch city leaders decided to close & barricaded Empire Mine Road leaving it only accessible to cyclists & foot traffic.

Once you access the road you will notice the old slaughterhouse that’s rumored to be haunted by an old man who walks the grounds. Reports chains clanking & footsteps have been made.

A nice hike down empire mine road today with the girlfriend. @chakabean another day of creepy adventures not to mention some geocaches! #girlfriend #hike #EmpireMineRoad #adventure #geocache #Iloveher #bestfriend A post shared by Chris Bates (@cbates_21) on May 12, 2015 at 3:16pm PDT

Past the old slaughterhouse is a gravity hill – one of those hills where if you put your car in neutral you’ll feel as if you’re being pushed up hill. There are several of these in the Bay Area & this one carries a similar spooky tale to the others. This story involves a bus running into a creek killing several children. Folklore states that the spirits of these children are pushing your car up the hill so that you don’t suffer the same fate that they did.

Went biking on Empire Mine Rd. today☁️ #nature #clouds #photograph #sky #empiremineroad #california #bayarea #contracosta A post shared by Melissa Robbins (@mel_baskinrobbins) on Apr 24, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

The creepiness doesn’t stop there, however, further down the road lies the Gates of Hell:

Why do they call this area the “Gates Of Hell”? Well, the old legend says that there was once an insane asylum at the end of the road where so much death & violence occurred that a portal to hell opened on the grounds. The pavement in front of the gate appears charred, which is claimed to be more evidence of a portal to the underworld.

While most of these tales are merely folklore, the Contra Costa Times did run a story on Halloween of 2005 about a 22 year old man who was found on Empire Mine Road drenched in his own blood after being attacked by an ex-girlfriend. The article also mentioned a mass slaughter of a rancher’s cattle on the road & repeated acts of arson that lead to city leaders choosing to block it off for good.

For more on on the legend of Empire Mine Road visit Sun Kissed Hiker.