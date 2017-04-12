Easter Sunday: Hunky Jesus Contest In Golden Gate Park

Every Easter Sunday a very unique costume contest is held at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. That would be the Hunky Jesus contest.
The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence are taking over Hellman Hollow at Golden Gate Park for an Easter bonnet contest, drag kings & queens, an exorcism ceremony of Donald Trump, and the Hunky Jesus contest.
If you’re free on Easter Sunday, Hellman Hollow will definitely top the list of interesting places to be.
Happy Easter, San Francisco! 🐰 Today marks the 37th Annual #HunkyJesus Contest. Head on out to #GoldenGatePark's Hellman Hollow where festivities are going on all day, leading up to the Hunky Jesus Contest at 3:30PM. #HappyEaster ————————————————————————— 📸: @imike_h ————————————————————————— Tag your photos #SFGuide to be featured.
