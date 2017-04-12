Easter Sunday: Hunky Jesus Contest In Golden Gate Park

April 12, 2017 8:19 PM
Filed Under: Hunky Jesus, San Francisco

Every Easter Sunday a very unique costume contest is held at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. That would be the Hunky Jesus contest.

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence are taking over Hellman Hollow at Golden Gate Park for an Easter bonnet contest, drag kings & queens, an exorcism ceremony of Donald Trump, and the Hunky Jesus contest.

If you’re free on Easter Sunday, Hellman Hollow will definitely top the list of interesting places to be.

For more, visit Fun Cheap SF.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live