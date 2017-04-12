Easter Sunday: Hunky Jesus Contest In Golden Gate Park

Every Easter Sunday a very unique costume contest is held at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. That would be the Hunky Jesus contest.

I don't know who the guy I was with is. But we were both Jesus yesterday. #hunkyjesus #junkiejesus before makeup. Photo by @stevenunderhill used without permission! Say hi if you ever wanna shoot me again. A post shared by Travis Alejandro (@travis.alejandro) on Mar 28, 2016 at 9:04pm PDT

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence are taking over Hellman Hollow at Golden Gate Park for an Easter bonnet contest, drag kings & queens, an exorcism ceremony of Donald Trump, and the Hunky Jesus contest.

If you’re free on Easter Sunday, Hellman Hollow will definitely top the list of interesting places to be.

