‘Fear Factor’ Returning To TV With Ludacris As Host

April 12, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Fear Factor, ludacris, MTV

MTV is set to reboot one of the 2000’s most popular reality competition shows – ‘Fear Factor’ will return with rapper/actor Ludacris as the host.

Fear Factor was the show that challenged contestants to a series of bravery (often gross) games involving anything from strenuous physical stunts to eating all kinds of insects.

The show ran from 2001-2006 with Joe Rogan as the host & was revived briefly revived in 2011-2012.

MTV is hoping to re-energize the franchise for a new generation.

The upcoming season will feature 12 one-hour episodes and if you think you have what it takes to be on the show, you can apply at fearfactor.tv.

For more, visit CBS 5 Arizona.

