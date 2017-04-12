‘Fear Factor’ Returning To TV With Ludacris As Host

MTV is set to reboot one of the 2000’s most popular reality competition shows – ‘Fear Factor’ will return with rapper/actor Ludacris as the host.

Ludacris to Host a Reboot of ‘Fear Factor’ https://t.co/PRw0V0Hk6M — M Is For Music (@misformusicnews) April 12, 2017

Fear Factor was the show that challenged contestants to a series of bravery (often gross) games involving anything from strenuous physical stunts to eating all kinds of insects.

The show ran from 2001-2006 with Joe Rogan as the host & was revived briefly revived in 2011-2012.

MTV is hoping to re-energize the franchise for a new generation.

The upcoming season will feature 12 one-hour episodes and if you think you have what it takes to be on the show, you can apply at fearfactor.tv.

For more, visit CBS 5 Arizona.