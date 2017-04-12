Happy 30th Birthday, Brendon Urie!

LIVE105 would like to wish Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie a very happy 30th birthday.

@panicatthedisco sounding heavenly @oraclearena. 📸: @stillharper A post shared by LIVE 105! (@live105) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

It’s hard to believe the band has been playing LIVE105 shows since Urie was 18 years old! Panic! At The Disco played the Festival Stage back at BFD 2005:

Baby @panicatthedisco played their first #BFD in 2005. We're giving you a full hour of music from that year now. #LIVE10530 A post shared by LIVE 105! (@live105) on Nov 24, 2016 at 2:03pm PST

Despite being at it for so long, Panic! is at the top of their game right now off of the success of the Grammy-nominated, platinum selling “Death Of A Bachelor”.

Come back to the Bay Area soon, please.

Also, watch Brendon & others discuss the Bird & The BFDs back at BFD 2015: