Josh Brolin Cast As Cable For ‘Deadpool 2’

Academy Award nominated actor Josh Brolin has been cast opposite Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brolin will portray Cable, a psychic soldier from the future who fights alongside the foul-mouthed Deadpool.

Brolin reportedly signed a four-picture deal for the role while he will also be portraying Thanos in The Avengers series of films.

Deadpool 2 is set to drop sometime in 2018.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.