Scott Stapp Says The Ghost Of Scott Weiland Encouraged Him To Stay Sober

April 12, 2017 3:06 PM
Former Creed front man, Scott Stapp, has had some notable struggles with drug problems & depression over the past several years, but has claimed to be sober since 2015.

In a recent interview with GQStapp dished on a “crazy, mystical experience” that kept him on the sober path.

He had rented the same tour bus that Weiland had died in back in 2015 & that’s where he encountered the ghost of the former Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver singer.

All of a sudden, it was almost like Weiland speaking to me from the grave, man. It was a very weird feeling that I felt. I remember being in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, on the bus, and really feeling like I could hear or feel him saying, “Dude, this could have been you. And this could be you if you continue that path. Don’t do what I did. Don’t go down that road.” And, literally, I’m having this moment. – Scott Stapp (Stereogum)

Stapp claims that this encounter helped him from falling back into the lifestyle that led to many of his issues in the past. He descried it as “one of those God moments”.

You can read further about Scott Stapp’s recent years in his new GQ profile piece. 

