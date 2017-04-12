WATCH: Coachella 2017 Live Broadcast

Coachella is once again bringing you high quality live streams of performances throughout weekend 1 of the festival.

If you’re not making it out to the desert of southern California this weekend you can watch everything here once the three channels go live on Friday afternoon.

Here’s the live stream schedule:

Friday, April 14th:

03:35 – Tennis (1)

03:35 – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (2)

03:35 – Klangstof (3)

04:05 – Joseph (3)

04:10 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (1)

04:25 – Sampha (2)

04:50 – The Lemon Twigs (3)

05:00 – Bonobo (1)

05:10 – Broods (2)

05:35 – SOHN (3)

05:50 – Mac DeMarco (1)

06:00 – Francis and the Lights (2)

06:50 – Oh Wonder (2)

06:55 – Glass Animals (1)

07:20 – Big Gigantic (3)

07:40 – Banks (2)

07:45 – Father John Misty (1)

08:10 – Crystal Castles (3)

08:30 – Richie Hawtin (2)

08:45 – Phantogram (1)

09:00 – Mac Miller (3)

09:30 – Jagwar Ma (2)

09:35 – The xx (1)

09:55 – Steve Angello (3)

10:20 – DJ Shadow (2)

10:40 – Radiohead (1)

10:55 – Empire of the Sun (3)

11:15 – Capital Cities (2)

11:50 – Dillon Francis (3)

12:10 – D.R.A.M. (2)

Saturday, April 15th:

03:35 – Local Natives (1)

03:35 – Arkells (2)

03:35 – Blossoms (3)

03:55 – Kaleo (2)

04:20 – Shura (3)

04:30 – Chicano Batman (1)

04:45 – Car Seat Headrest (2)

05:00 – Banks & Steelz (3)

05:15 – The Head and the Heart (1)

05:40 – The Atomics (2)

05:45 – Autograf (3)

06:10 – Bastille (1)

06:25 – Roisin Murphy (2)

06:35 – Little Dragon (3)

07:15 – DREAMCAR (2)

07:20 – Two Door Cinema Club (1)

07:25 – Mura Masa (3)

08:05 – Moderat (2)

08:15 – Gryffin (3)

08:20 – Future (1)

09:05 – Warpaint (2)

09:10 – Tory Lanez (3)

09:15 – ScHoolboy Q (1)

09:55 – Tycho (2)

10:00 – Röyksopp (3)

10:15 – Bon Iver (1)

10:45 – DJ Snake (2)

10:55 – Martin Garrix (3)

11:25 – Lady Gaga (1)

12:00 – Gucci Mane (2)

12:05 – Classix (3)

Sunday, April 16th:

03:35 – Ezra Furman (1)

03:35 – Grace Mitchell (2)

04:15 – Anna Lunoe (3)

04:25 – Whitney (1)

04:25 – Preoccupations (2)

05:15 – Toots & The Maytals (1)

05:15 – Goldlink (2)

05:15 – NAO (3)

06:10 – Grouplove (1)

06:10 – Jack Garratt (2)

06:55 – Kaytranada (3)

07:00 – Kiiara (2)

07:20 – Future Islands (1)

07:55 – Tove Lo (2)

08:10 – DJ Khaled (3)

08:15 – Porter Robinson & Madeon (1)

08:40 – Hans Zimmer (2)

09:00 – Galantis (3)

09:20 – Lorde (1)

09:45 – Kehlani (2)

09:45 – Justice (3)

10:25 – Kendrick Lamar (1)

10:30 – New Order (2)

11:05 – Marshmello (3)