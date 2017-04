Canada announced some 4/20-friendly legislation on Thursday that will legalize marijuana.

It is expected that the new law will go into effect in the summer of 2018 (likely July 1, 2018). It will make possession of small amounts of marijuana legal throughout the country with specifics regarding how much can be possessed & who can sell it up to the individual provinces.

This legislation fulfills one of Prime Minister Trudeau’s campaign promises.

