‘Coming To America’ Sequel Moves Ahead With Original Writers

LOS ANGELES (LIVE 105) – The original writers of the 1988 hit comedy Coming To America, starring Eddie Murphy are returning to pen the sequel, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield have been hired by Paramount to write a script that can potentially become the sequel.

The production is still in it’s early stages. Kevin Misher is set to produce the film. Misher is best known for producing The Scorpion King starring Dwayne Johnson, Public Enemies with Johnny Depp and Mirror Mirror with Julia Roberts.

The original Coming To America told the story of Prince Akeem of Zamunda (Murphy) who traveled to Queens, New York to fall in love and marry. No word yet as to Eddie Murphy’s involvement with the sequel. The film had an all-star cast including Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Shari Headley and Eriq La Salle. It was directed by John Landis.

No release date has been set.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.