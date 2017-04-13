Haim Billboards Surprise Fans Awaiting New Album

By Hayden Wright

In December, Haim told fans they “don’t even know what’s coming for you,” and they continue to tease their follow-up to 2013’s Days Are Gone. Mysterious billboards appeared around London, Berlin, L.A. and Sydney featuring the three sisters looking stylish and windswept against a cityscape. Fans still might not know what’s coming for them, but whatever it is, the promotion is dialing up.

Related: Haim to Fans: ‘You Don’t Even Know What’s Coming for You’

Haim are set to play some festival dates this year — including Reading and Leeds in the UK They’re reportedly working with Rostam Batmanglij (formerly of Vampire Weekend) on the new album.

Haim’s label Polydor shared a photo of the billboard alongside the caption ‘NEW HAIM COMING’.

See the billboard here: