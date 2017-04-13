Instagram Stories Are Now More Popular Than Snapchat

Last August, Instagram made headlines when they launched a copycat feature to Snapchat stories – Instagram stories.

Snapchat users mostly scoffed at Instagram’s new stories feature, but now, according to IG they have an average of 200 million daily active users accessing the stories feature while Snapchat only 161 million daily users.

That Instagram figure is up from 150 million daily users in January. That number takes into account users who are at least viewing stories, not necessarily posting them.

Instagram has 600 million users so they have room for improvement still, but the growing usage of the stories feature bodes well for them & not so much for Snapchat.

IG is also rolling out new selfie sticker & geostickers with their latest app update.

You’ve probably also noticed that Facebook has a stories feature on top of your feed now too. Is anyone actually using that though?

