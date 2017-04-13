Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.13.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here again, bringing to you the entire show from beginning to end. Hear the show’s discussion on how they would survive an earthquake get completely derailed by Kevin deciding to bring up Useless Weirdo’s weird family hair situation all over again, with Useless Weirdo’s anger reaching a new peak. It would seem that when he gets extremely angry, Useless Weirdo resorts to turning into different characters and voices, but the morning wouldn’t get any better for the guy…

Plus, Paul Martin of the San Jose Sharks gave the show a call all the way from Canada, where last night he scored himself a goal to help send the Sharks to overtime, where they would eventually win. Now Kevin and Ally could have continued asking about that, but the show truly cared to know how much the team has eaten of Canada’s greatest dish: poutine.

Also on today’s podcast:

Useless Weirdo’s phone number is given out on Twitter for losing I’ve Got A Secret

Kevin reminisces on his time that he was able to spend with Charlie Murphy in the past

Really Estate compares the prices of a San Francisco parking spot to a Santa Rosa convenience store

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes