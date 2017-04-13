San Jose Sharks’ Paul Martin Talks Playoff Hockey, Game Tying Goal

Last season was an emotional rollercoaster for the San Jose Sharks. After battling hard to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 6 games. Now they’ve made it back for another postseason push, and if last night’s game was any indication, it’s bound to be another intense affair.

In their first game of the 2017 NHL playoffs, the Sharks took on the Edmonton Oilers. After falling behind 2-0, San Jose mounted an impressive comeback. Paul Martin scored the tying goal in the 3rd period and propelled the game into overtime. The Sharks would go on to win 3-2.

Martin called into Kevin Klein Live today to talk about last night’s match. Naturally, he was in good spirits after such an important victory. Still, it’s just one win, and he knows the team has a long way to go before they hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup. “We take the good stuff and what we need to learn and move forward. Everything happens real quick in the playoffs.” Klein stressed the importance of the tying goal, even going so far as to dub Paul “the tie guy”. It’s a moniker the defenseman seemed to embrace.

Listen to the full interview to hear Paul’s thoughts on the NHL removing itself from the Olympics, why teammate Brent Burns isn’t the best wingman, and what makes the Chia Pet the best stadium giveaway.

