#ThrowbackThursday: Taking Back Sunday At BFD 2009

April 13, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Taking Back Sunday

Back in 2009 Taking Back Sunday were fresh off the release of their fourth album “New Again” & were headlining the Bud Light Festival Stage at LIVE105’s BFD. TBS powered through a set that featured hits like “Cute Without The E (Cut From The Team),” “You’re So Last Summer,” “A Decade Under The Influence,” & here’s singer Adam Lazzara closing the set upside-down with “MakeDamnSure”.

Full setlist from BFD 2009:

  1. New Again
  2. Set Phasers To Stun
  3. Error: Operator
  4. You’re So Last Summer
  5. Liar (It Takes One To Know One)
  6. Cute Without The E (Cut From The Team)
  7. Sink Into Me
  8. A Decade Under The Influence
  9. MakeDamnSure

Other notable acts that played that day included Cage The Elephant, MUTEMATH, Anberlin, Alkaline Trio, The Offspring, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, 311, & many more.

Catch Taking Back Sunday back at BFD for the first time since then on June 10 @ the Shoreline.

