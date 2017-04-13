ThrowbackThursday: Taking Back Sunday At BFD 2009

Back in 2009 Taking Back Sunday were fresh off the release of their fourth album “New Again” & were headlining the Bud Light Festival Stage at LIVE105’s BFD. TBS powered through a set that featured hits like “Cute Without The E (Cut From The Team),” “You’re So Last Summer,” “A Decade Under The Influence,” & here’s singer Adam Lazzara closing the set upside-down with “MakeDamnSure”.

Full setlist from BFD 2009:

New Again Set Phasers To Stun Error: Operator You’re So Last Summer Liar (It Takes One To Know One) Cute Without The E (Cut From The Team) Sink Into Me A Decade Under The Influence MakeDamnSure

Other notable acts that played that day included Cage The Elephant, MUTEMATH, Anberlin, Alkaline Trio, The Offspring, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, 311, & many more.

Catch Taking Back Sunday back at BFD for the first time since then on June 10 @ the Shoreline.

Get tickets now!