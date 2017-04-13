Win Prizes On A Scavenger Hunt For Golden Vinyl In SF

Record Store Day 2017 is approaching. It’s happening Saturday April 22nd & you need to hit up your favorite Bay Area record store for all of the exclusive RSD releases for 2017.
Another cool thing happening on Record Store Day this year is the special event – Tito’s Vodka & Do The Bay are teaming up for Tito’s Golden Vinyl Scavenger Hunt.
More details will be coming via DoTheBay‘s social networks, but what we do know is that 10 golden vinyl records will be hidden throughout 10 San Francisco locations on Record Store Day & all of them will contain special prizes like concert tickets, Tito’s swag, & a grand prize of 3 months of tickets to shows at the Swedish American Hall.
This event is brought to you by Tito’s Vodka so it is 21+.
For those of you looking to take part in the ultimate scavenger hunt for music lovers you can learn more at Do The Bay.