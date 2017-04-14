A New ‘Labyrinth’ Film Is On The Way

It is being reported that TriStar is planning to revisit the universe of 1986’s cult classic Labyrinth for a new film that will be directed and co-written by Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe). The original starred David Bowie as Jareth The Goblin King and a young Jennifer Connelly as Sarah.

Without the possibility of Bowie reprising his role in a new film, it’s a bit of a relief that TriStar seems to be going the route of a spin-off as opposed to a Labyrinth reboot. It would be set in the same universe much like how Jurassic World was the same universe as the previous Jurassic Park films.

The new film will be a co-production between TriStar and Jim Henson Co. Alvarez is very excited to be working on the project, stating that “he couldn’t be more thrilled to expand on Jim Henson’s mesmerizing universe and take a new generation of moviegoers back into the Labyrinth.”

We might still be several years away from this new film.