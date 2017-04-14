Bill Nye The Science Guy Is Coming To San Francisco In July

April 14, 2017 7:37 PM
Filed Under: Bill Nye, San Francisco

Bill Nye is coming to San Francisco this summer to teach you how to hardness your inner nerd to affect change.

At least, that’s the subject of his new book he’ll be promoting, “Everything All At Once”.

Haight St.’s The Booksmith is bringing Bill Nye to the Castro Theatre on Saturday July 15 (1-3PM) and you can buy tickets here starting at $45 (his book is included).

Nye will be reading from his new book & signing copies for guests so if you want to nerd out this summer, you know where to do it.

For more info, head to brownpapertickets.com.

