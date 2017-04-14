Bring Your Own Big Wheel Race Set For Easter Sunday In San Francisco

April 14, 2017 11:32 AM
Easter Sunday traditions in San Francisco might seem a bit unorthodox to outsiders, but we look forward to our yearly Hunky Jesus contests in Golden Gate Park and the Bring Your Own Big Wheel Race down curvy Vermont & 20th Streets.

This year’s Bring Your Own Big Wheel event might be a wet one so be prepared for that & you can still register to be apart of the race here. It is free to watch the race, but a $5-$10 donation is requested to race.

The race itself will happen between 4-6PM at Vermont & 20th. If you have kids that want to participate show up early so you can ride with them fro 3-4PM.

🚩Starting Line🚩 Can you 👀 me?? #byobw #bringyourownbigwheel #bestdayever

A post shared by 🔊🏠🎶🐥👽 (@duck.its.an.alien) on

Throw on a costume, grab your big wheel, and hit the curves on Easter Sunday. More info can be found at Bringyourownbigwheel.com.

