Bring Your Own Big Wheel Race Set For Easter Sunday In San Francisco

Easter Sunday traditions in San Francisco might seem a bit unorthodox to outsiders, but we look forward to our yearly Hunky Jesus contests in Golden Gate Park and the Bring Your Own Big Wheel Race down curvy Vermont & 20th Streets.

This year’s Bring Your Own Big Wheel event might be a wet one so be prepared for that & you can still register to be apart of the race here. It is free to watch the race, but a $5-$10 donation is requested to race.

The race itself will happen between 4-6PM at Vermont & 20th. If you have kids that want to participate show up early so you can ride with them fro 3-4PM.

🚩Starting Line🚩 Can you 👀 me?? #byobw #bringyourownbigwheel #bestdayever A post shared by 🔊🏠🎶🐥👽 (@duck.its.an.alien) on May 9, 2016 at 2:30pm PDT

Throw on a costume, grab your big wheel, and hit the curves on Easter Sunday. More info can be found at Bringyourownbigwheel.com.