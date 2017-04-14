Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.14.17

Yesterday, the show briefly mentioned that BART is currently launching an anti-creep campaign for their passengers via posters on BART trains, but Kevin Klein Live thinks the thing the campaign needs more than anything is a catchy slogan. Listeners submitted plenty of ideas, but it would seem that they didn’t get the idea that BART wants no creepers anywhere rather than encouraging the creepers to creep elsewhere.

Plus, the show looked back on an eventful week with the Mediocre Awards, honoring the moments of the show that shined about as well as pile of dung. The categories this week involved the Best Hairy Moment of the Week, the Strange Voice of Week, and Guest of the Week. Surprisingly, both Useless Weirdo and Ally’s freakish mullet were able to get nominated multiple times this week, showing that true award worthiness can be found in anything as long as you find the right awards ceremony.

Also on today’s podcast:

Movie Review Haikus attempts to review Beauty and the Beast, Fate of the Furious, and more

Useless Weirdo reveals a few of the hundreds of messages he’s had since the show posted his phone number

A new trend in style with zippers in the back of the pants and how much the show hates the idea

And more!

