Lucasfilm Reveal First Look At ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Teaser Trailer

April 14, 2017 9:19 AM
ORLANDO, Florida (xxx) – Following the events in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the highly antipated eighth film of the Star Wars saga is set to release in theaters at the end of the year. On Friday, Disney•Lucasfilm finally revealed the first look at The Last Jedi at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida. Watch the video above.

The film is produced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman along with executive producers J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is will arrive in theaters on December 15, 2017.

