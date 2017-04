After rumors were swirling last month that Oakland-native Marshawn Lynch would come out of retirement to join the Raiders – that appears to now be very close to a reality.

Marshawn Lynch has signed with the Raiders. Terms to come. @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 14, 2017

Correction: Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders have agreed to terms. Trade with Seahawks still needs to be completed. @nflnetwork (stay tuned) — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 14, 2017

A trade from Seattle should be worked out momentarily as the Seahawks have seemed willing to let Marshawn play for the Raiders.

Per @NFL rules, if retired RB Marshawn Lynch is traded, he does not have to file a letter un-retiring. It would be a clean return to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

The Raiders are of course set to move to Las Vegas in 2019, but some Oakland fans have to be excited about the prospect of Marshawn Lynch playing for the team at the Coliseum for at least a season.