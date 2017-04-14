Phoenix Tease New Music

They gave us a Christmas song in 2015 with Bill Murray, but it’s been four years since we’ve heard a proper new song from French indie rockers, Phoenix.

On Friday, the band gave us a hint that something is coming. A 13-second video was posted on their twitter featuring familiar song titles and one that we haven’t heard before called “J-Boy”.

No word yet on when exactly new music from Phoenix will drop, but it should definitely be in our ears in time for their headlining set at LIVE105’s BFD 2017 on Saturday June 10 @ the Shoreline.