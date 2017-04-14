The Offspring Played An Intimate Show In Berkeley Last Night

April 14, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Berkeley, The Offspring

Last night some lucky fans were treated to an intimate show with The Offspring to benefit Berkeley’s legendary venue, 924 Gilman.

The concert was held at one of Berkeley’s newest venues, Cornerstone (2367 Shattuck Ave.) & the band played their 1992 album “Ignition” in its entirety followed by an encore of their hits.

Thanks to @offspring for an amazing show last night! 🤘🏽 #theoffspring #cornerstoneberkeley

A post shared by Cornerstone (@cornerstoneberkeley) on

Here’s what they played:

  1. Session
  2. We Are One
  3. Kick Him When He’s Down
  4. Take It Like A Man
  5. Get It Right
  6. City Magic
  7. Hypodermic
  8. Burn It Up
  9. No Hero
  10. L.A.P.D.
  11. Nothing From Something
  12. Forever And A Day

Encore

  1. All I Want
  2. You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid
  3. Elders
  4. Come Out And Play
  5. Bad Habit
  6. Why Don’t You Get A Job?
  7. The Kids Aren’t Alright
  8. Self Esteem

#theoffspring #whydontyougetajob #benefitconcert #cornerstoneberkeley

A post shared by Andrew Ciervo (@ajciervo) on

Were you there?

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live