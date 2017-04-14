The Offspring Played An Intimate Show In Berkeley Last Night

Last night some lucky fans were treated to an intimate show with The Offspring to benefit Berkeley’s legendary venue, 924 Gilman.

The concert was held at one of Berkeley’s newest venues, Cornerstone (2367 Shattuck Ave.) & the band played their 1992 album “Ignition” in its entirety followed by an encore of their hits.

Thanks to @offspring for an amazing show last night! 🤘🏽 #theoffspring #cornerstoneberkeley A post shared by Cornerstone (@cornerstoneberkeley) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Here’s what they played:

Session We Are One Kick Him When He’s Down Take It Like A Man Get It Right City Magic Hypodermic Burn It Up No Hero L.A.P.D. Nothing From Something Forever And A Day

Encore

All I Want You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid Elders Come Out And Play Bad Habit Why Don’t You Get A Job? The Kids Aren’t Alright Self Esteem

#theoffspring #whydontyougetajob #benefitconcert #cornerstoneberkeley A post shared by Andrew Ciervo (@ajciervo) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

Were you there?