The Offspring Played An Intimate Show In Berkeley Last Night

Last night some lucky fans were treated to an intimate show with The Offspring to benefit Berkeley’s legendary venue, 924 Gilman.
The concert was held at one of Berkeley’s newest venues, Cornerstone (2367 Shattuck Ave.) & the band played their 1992 album “Ignition” in its entirety followed by an encore of their hits.
Here’s what they played:
- Session
- We Are One
- Kick Him When He’s Down
- Take It Like A Man
- Get It Right
- City Magic
- Hypodermic
- Burn It Up
- No Hero
- L.A.P.D.
- Nothing From Something
- Forever And A Day
Encore
- All I Want
- You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid
- Elders
- Come Out And Play
- Bad Habit
- Why Don’t You Get A Job?
- The Kids Aren’t Alright
- Self Esteem
Were you there?