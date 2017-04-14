Wu-Tang Clan & Wiz Khalifa Are Playing A Festival On Alameda’s USS Hornet

April 14, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: USS Hornet, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan

So, there’s a hip-hop show happening on an old aircraft carrier in the East Bay. Ship Show Music Festival features Wu-Tang Clan & Wiz Khalifa on Memorial Day Weekend on the USS Hornet in Alameda.

enough said. #wutangclan #wizkhalifa stay tuned for more ✌🏼 #itsgonnabeashipshow

A post shared by SHIP SHOW | SAN FRANCISCO (@ship.show) on

The full lineup for the festival is still to be announced, but we know Wiz & all 10 members of Wu-Tang will be playing over the weekend of May 27-28 on the World War II aircraft carrier that’s been converted into a museum.

The festival will feature two stages: one on the outdoor flight deck & one inside the ship’s hull.

More info on the festival and tickets starting at $149 can be purchased at seetickets.

