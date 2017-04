Coachella is always known to have plenty of surprise guests show up & this one, while a bit predictable, is still pretty cool.

Both Drake & Migos showed up during Future’s set on night 2 of weekend 1.

Drake on stage tonight at Coachella '17 pic.twitter.com/2QSSU0fvLf — DS (@DrizzySource) April 16, 2017

FUTURE REALLY BROUGHT OUT DRAKE AND MIGOS — Kai (@kvillaruz_) April 16, 2017

FUTURE JUST BROUGHT OUT DRAKE. RESUSCITATE ME — angela (@letterfrmangela) April 16, 2017

There’s still plenty of time left in weekend 1 for more surprises.