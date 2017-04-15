New Details Emerge About Disney’s ‘Star Wars Land’

Earlier this year we learned that Disney World would be getting “Pandora – The World Of Avatar” in May, but what we were most interested in were the details on the Star Wars lands coming to both Disney World and Disneyland.

These Star Wars-themed lands won’t be open until 2019, but today Disney released a new video of the creative minds of both Lucasfilm and Walt Disney’s Imagineers collaborating on the massive project.

Their goal is to create a land so authentic that you feel as if you are in a Star Wars film. The lands themselves will be depicted as locations “somewhere on the outer-rim-lying on the edge of unknown regions … a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe-haven for others intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order.”

Star Wars Land is expected to give Star Wars fans everything they’ve wanted to see and will focus on total immersion in the universe of the saga.

As we learn more about Star Wars Land we’ll update you. For now, we wait.