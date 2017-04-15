Subsonic Playlist: 04.15.2017

10 PM

Major Lazer & Showtek – “Believer”

Gorillaz – “We Got The Power” (Claptone Remix)

Breathe Carolina – “Echo” (Sean Turk Remix)

Anki – “Left To Pay”

San Holo – “Light” (CrankDat Recrank)

Whethan & Flux Pavilion – “Savage”

Pluto – “Surface” (Zephure Remix)

Rag’N’Bone Man – “Human” (Rudimental Remix)

Anna Lunoe – “Radioactive”

Phantoms – “Just A Feeling” (Feat. VERITE)

NGHTMRE x Ghastly – “End Of The Night”

PLS&TY – “Good Vibes”

Sofi Tukker – “Johny” (Faruk Sabanci Remix)

JYYE – “Oxygen”

The Geek x VRV – “Girl Like You”

11 PM

HIGHSOCIETY – “Bring It Back”

K.Flay – “High Enough” (HIGHSOCIETY Remix)

Miike Snow – “Heart Of Me” (The Him Remix)

Petit Biscuit – “Sunset Lover”

Big Gigantic – “All Of Me” (Naderi Remix)

Kicks N Licks – “World”

12 AM

Getter – “Headsplitter”

Virtual Riot – “Throwback”

Jauz – “The Game”

k?d – “Lose Myself”

Dimond Saints – “Push It Down”

What So Not – “Lone” (Slow Hours Remix)

Keys N Krates & KRANE – “Right Here”

Big Data – “Dangerous” (Oliver Remix)

Delta Heavy – “Kaleidoscope”

Wingtip – “Rewind”

Klangstof – “We Are Your Receiver” (Autograf Remix)

NGHTMRE & Pegboard Nerds – “Superstar” (Unlike Pluto Remix)

Lido – “Angel” (JayKode Remix)

Tom & Hills – “Lighters” (Tontario Remix)

The Chainsmokers – “Setting Fires” (Qulinez Remix)

Synchronice – “Rewind”