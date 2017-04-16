San Francisco’s Duboce Park is one of the city’s best havens for off leash dogs & the location for San Francisco’s DogFest each April.

Dog Fest is a yearly event that benefits McKinley Elementary School, a K-5 public school in the Castro & also offers some of the best contests for you & your dog to be apart of.

This year’s event will be held from 11AM-4PM at Duboce Park & features a dog costume costume contest, as well as contests for ‘Best Tail,’ ‘Best Trick,’ ‘Best Mutt,’ Best Ears,’ Best Lap Dog,’ & of course the ‘Most Openly Corrupt Best-In-Show’.

The winner of each category plus anyone who wants to donate $50 to the elementary school can enter into the final contest. The corruption is all in good fun & about raising money. The openly corrupt best-in-show also features an all-star cast of San Francisco judges like The Sisters of Pepetual Indulgence, Senator Scott Wiener, Supervisior London Breed, & founder of Three Twins Ice Cream, Neil Gottleib.

Register your dog now at Mckinleyschool.org to take part in the fun next weekend.