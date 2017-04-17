AFI Announce Tour Dates with Circa Survive

By Radio.com Staff

AFI has announced a co-headlining summer tour with Philadelphia’s Circa Survive kicking off July 18 at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA with Citizen supporting. The dates extend the second leg of “The Blood Tour,” which kicks off June 2nd at The National in Richmond, VA. Prior to these North American shows, AFI will head overseas for a trio of UK shows with Deftones. See full schedule below.

The tour will help the Bay Area band promote the new self-titled tenth album referred to as “The Blood Album,” which hit stores in January. Tickets for the band’s summer tour go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10:00 am local time.

Meanwhile, AFI frontman Davey Havok as been hard at work at the DREAMCAR frontman with various appearances including Coachella.

AFI with Circa Survive Tour Dates:

5/5 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace w/ Deftones

5/6 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo w/Deftones

5/7 – Glasgow, UK @ SECC w/Deftones

6/2 – Richmond, VA @ The National

6/3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Stage AE

6/4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

6/6 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

6/7 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

6/10 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival

6/16 – Dover, NE @ Firefly Music Festival

6/17 – Providence, RI @ Lupos Heartbreak Hotel

6/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

6/20 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

6/21 – Portland, ME @ Aura

6/23 – Montebello, Canada @ Amnesia Rockfest

7/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle++

7/19 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium++

7/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant++

7/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland

7/24 – Oklahoma, OK @ Diamond Ballroom++

7/25 – Papillion, NE @ Sumtur Amphitheater++

7/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre++

7/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl++

8/1 – San Diego, CA @ Car Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre++

8/2 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre++

8/4 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield++

8/5 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre++

++ co-headline with Circa Survive