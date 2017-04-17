Bleachers Release New Single ‘Hate That You Know Me’

By Abby Hassler

Indie-pop sensation Bleachers just released a new track “Hate That You Know Me” off their upcoming second studio album, Gone Now. The album is slated for release June 2.

Fans who pre-order the album will get an instant download of the new track, along with the release’s first single “Don’t Take The Money,” which features Lorde. Jack Antonoff and company will hit the road later this month.

Listen to Bleacher’s latest and check out their full tour itinerary below.

4/25 – New York, NY @ Studio at Webster Hall

4/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

5/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/21 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

5/23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Rawkus

5/27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch Festival

6/2 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball

6/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National

6/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

6/16 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

6/18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

6/20 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

6/21 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

6/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

6/25 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

6/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Center

6/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

6/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Live!