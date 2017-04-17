Corey Feldman Bringing His “Angelic 2 The Core” Tour To The Bay Area

You remember Corey Feldman as one of the 80s biggest child stars from films like “The Goonies,” “The Lost Boys,” “Gremlins” among others & he’s released music sporadically since 1992. Last year, he unveiled a new album & stage show called “Angelic 2 The Core”.
It’s…an interesting project.
Corey & the Angels made headlines last year for the bizarre performance they delivered on “The Today Show,” which if you haven’t seen before – you really should.
You can see that on tour at the following stops:
- June 15 @ The Cornerstone in Berkeley
- June 16 @ The Catalyst Club in Santa Cruz
- June 17 @ The Mystic Theatre in Petaluma
See you there?