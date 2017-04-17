Goth Waffle Cones And Unicorn Tears Ice Cream Have Arrived

Last month, a new ice cream shop opened up that offers up some untraditional soft serve.
You have to get to 700 So. Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles to get your hands on the artisanal soft serve from Little Damage. What’s that metallic silver looking ice cream? That’s the almond charcoal flavor. The bright blue one topped with fruity pebbles? That’s the flavor of Unicorn Tears.
Little Damage also has an ever-changing variety of flavors including “Just Beer It,” “Plain Jane,” & even “Vegan Mango Sticky Rice”.
If they want to expand to Northern California, we’ll take your black waffle cones & unorthodox flavors anytime, Little Damage.