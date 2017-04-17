Here’s Where You Can Get Free Food On Tax Day 2017

We’re used to tax day falling on April 15th each year, but both last year & this year tax day is actually April 18th.

So, you should really get those taxes filed & then hit up the following spots for free stuff:

Arby’s: Get free curly fries at select locations – no purchase necessary.

Capriotti’s: Upgrade your sandwich from small to medium for no additional cost.

Chili’s: Get blueberry & pineapple margaritas for just $6 all day.

Cinnabon: Get two free classic bites for free – no purchase necessary.

Firehouse Subs: Use the coupon below for a free medium sub with purchase of a medium, or large sub through 4/20.

HydroMassage: Get a free massage from 4/15-4/22 with this coupon.

JetBlue: If you owed money this year, fill out this form to enter to win a free one-way flight.

McDonald’s: The tax deals vary from franchise to franchise, but many are offering buy-one-get-one-free big mac’s, as well as quarter-pounders with cheese for 1 cent, 5 cents, or 25 cents. Many are also offering free small fries, or 59 cent hamburgers.

Noodles & Company: Place an order online at noodles.com, use the code TAXDAY17 to save $4 on any order over $10.

Office Depot: Bring this coupon in to get 5 pounds of documents shredder for free until 4/29.

Sonic: Get a half-priced cheeseburger at participating locations.

Staples: Get up to 2 pounds of documents shredded for free until 4/22. Bring in this coupon.

& a friendly reminder that all National Parks are giving you free entry this weekend (4/22-4/23).